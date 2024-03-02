Home / Politics / Five-time MLA Arabinda Dhali resigns from BJD, says will join BJP

Five-time MLA Arabinda Dhali resigns from BJD, says will join BJP

Dhali was first elected to the assembly from the Malkangiri seat in a by-election in 1992 on a BJP ticket. He retained the seat for two consecutive terms

Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Five-time MLA Arabinda Dhali on Saturday resigned from the ruling BJD, and said that he would join the opposition BJP.

Dhali, the MLA of Jayadev in Khordha district, said he has sent his resignation letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik via e-mail.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He, however, did not mention any reason for his resignation.

Dhali was first elected to the assembly from the Malkangiri seat in a by-election in 1992 on a BJP ticket. He retained the seat for two consecutive terms.

He then joined the BJD, and was elected to the assembly from Jayadev in 2009. He also won the 2019 election from the seat.

He was the transport and corporation minister in Patnaik's government.

Last month, expelled BJD MLAs Pradeep Panigrahy and Prashant Jagdev also joined the BJP. Former state minister Debasis Nayak of the BJD also switched sides recently.

The assembly elections in the state are slated to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read

Five-time MLA, former BJD minister Balabhadra Majhi joins Congress

BJP's plea against BJD for using symbol to promote welfare schemes declined

Odisha CM Patnaik chairs state executive meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls

CM Patnaik launches third phase of Odisha's flagship health scheme

PM Modi mentions monumental MPs while bidding adieu to old Parliament

Modi attacks TMC over corruption, sets target for to win all 42 LS seats

RS polls: Digvijaya Singh targets BJP over political crisis in Himachal

Another step towards developed WB: PM unveils projects worth Rs 15,000cr

Govt failed to realise 'Make in India' due to 'complete inaction': Kharge

Cong leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Nyay Yatra' to enter Madhya Pradesh today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Odisha governmentLok Sabha electionsBJP MLAsbiju janata dal

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story