RS polls: Digvijaya Singh targets BJP over political crisis in Himachal

Six Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh triggered the crisis this week when they voted for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha election

Press Trust of India Bhopal

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 1:12 PM IST
Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh apparently targeted the BJP as he alleged that the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, which is ruled by his party, was created by those who have "taken the contract of toppling governments". Talking to reporters at Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, he also said the action against Congress rebels in Himachal would be taken at an appropriate time.

Six Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh triggered the crisis this week when they voted for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from the state.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday disqualified these six Congress MLAs for allegedly defying a party whip on voting for the state Budget in the assembly. When asked why the Congress was not taking action against the rebels in Himachal Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh only said, "It (action) will happen when the (suitable) time comes."

On Friday, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said the political crisis in the hill state could have been averted had the grievances of MLAs addressed on time. Asked about her statement, Digvijaya Singh said, "...These are the actions of the same conspirators who have taken the contract to topple governments, but the government is still intact."

The Congress's Rajya Sabha member arrived in Morena, a part of Chambal region, to welcome Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is scheduled to enter Madhya Pradesh this afternoon. Replying to a question, Singh claimed that the Congress has won maximum seats in Chambal region (in the last assembly elections). When asked about the Congress losing the Morena Lok Sabha seat since 1996, he said the party will try to win this segment in the upcoming polls. About selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Singh said, "The decision in this regard will be taken by the party's Central Election Committee (CEC). The meeting of the screening committee has already been held and now the CEC will make a decision."

Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to reach Morena district in Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan's Dholpur district at around 1.30 pm on Saturday, a party functionary earlier said.

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

