G20 Leaders' Summit 2023: The world knocks on a door more than ajar

But all eyes are on September 9 and 10, when the heads of state and government summit are due in New Delhi. Indian diplomats worry that judging by recent global events, the outcome of the summit could be suboptimal.

As events during India’s Presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) proceed apace, it is as if a treasure trove of the world’s best thinking on a variety of issues, ranging from regulation of outer space to gender empowerment, lies at India’s feet.