Youth Congress holds protest in Delhi over Manipur violence, inflation

The Indian Youth Congress on Tuesday held a protest against the Centre over several issues, including the violence in Manipur, inflation and unemployment.

Scores of Indian Youth Congress leaders and activists gathered at Jantar Mantar for a 'Sansad gherao' protest with posters and raised slogans against the Centre.

The protesters were led by the organisation's national president Srinivas BV.

Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, Alka Lamba and Supriya Shrinate, were also present at the protest.

"This is a call to save Manipur from the violence that has been unleashed under the nose of the BJP government," the protesters said.

Shrinate said the "truth cannot be hidden" for long and added that "Manipur's voice will soon echo in Parliament".

More than 160 people have been killed in the ethnic clashes in Manipur since May 3.