Kejriwal to enter Rajya Sabha? AAP fields MP for Ludhiana West bypoll

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora as its candidate for the Ludhiana West by-election.

As per regulations, a parliamentary or Assembly seat cannot be left vacant for more than six months. Therefore, the by-election for the Ludhiana West Assembly segment must take place within this period, following the passing of AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi on January 11.

Amid speculation about AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s possible Rajya Sabha entry, Punjab Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said that "it is certain to happen". Bajwa claimed Kejriwal initially considered contesting from the seat left vacant by late AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi but later dropped the idea due to fears of a backlash in Punjab.

AAP denies claims AAP leader Neel Garg reaffirmed his party's position on the issue, accusing the Opposition of spreading misinformation. He also stated that Arora was nominated due to his "good work". "Sanjeev Arora has been nominated for the Ludhiana West bypoll based on his good work. Claims that Kejriwal will move to the Rajya Sabha are false and a product of the BJP's misinformation. Our priority is the bypoll first, followed by the Rajya Sabha. Congress and the Opposition are spreading baseless rumours. I reject the speculation about Kejriwal as mere rumours," Neel Garg said. "First, Kejriwal wanted to come through Gurpreet's (deceased AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi) seat. But then he felt that this would have a massive reaction in Punjab and Punjabis wouldn't stand outsiders. So, he took a step back. Most probably, there can be some truth to the information regarding Arora sahab (speculations around AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora contesting Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll)," Bajwa had said.

The AAP has been prioritising Punjab following its heavy defeat in the Delhi elections, which marked the BJP's return to power after 27 years. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP secured only 22 out of 70 Assembly seats in the Delhi elections, while the BJP claimed victory in 48 constituencies, unseating his party. Except for Atishi, all key AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, lost their seats. Since then, the party’s Punjab unit — the only state where AAP holds power — has been careful to maintain its position under pressure.