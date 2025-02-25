Govt has 'snatched' scholarships of SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday alleged that the government has "snatched" the scholarships of the youth of SC, ST, OBC and minority communities, and claimed that its slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" mocks the aspirations of the weaker sections.

Kharge asked how will jobs for the youth be increased until the students of weaker sections of the country get opportunities and their skills are encouraged.

"Narendra Modi ji, Your government has snatched the scholarships of the youth of SC, ST, OBC and Minority categories in the country," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

These shameful government statistics show that the Modi government has not only drastically reduced the beneficiaries in all scholarships, but has also spent 25 per cent less funds on an average year after year, he said sharing data of "declining" scholarships for SC, ST, OBC and minority students.

"Until the students of the weaker sections of the country get opportunities, their skills are not encouraged, how will we be able to increase jobs for the youth of our country?" he said.

"Your slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mocks the aspirations of the weaker sections every day!" Kharge said.