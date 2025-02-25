Govt should focus on governance: AAP leader ahead of tabling of CAG reports

Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi presenting the 14 reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the second day of the Delhi Assembly session today, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that the government should focus on governance and fulfilling the promises they made to the people.

She said that the AAP government had completed the simple process during its last tenure and further demanded probes into the Dwarka Expressway and Ayodhya project.

Speaking to ANI, Kakkar said, "The present government should focus on governance and the promises which were made to be passed in the first cabinet meeting."

"Our previous government had completed the formalities to present these reports. Former CM Atishi had already forwarded the report to the Speaker. As far as CAG is concerned, the Dwarka Expressway, which was built by BJP in that the road which was supposed to be built for Rs 550 crores was made in Rs 7500 crores. They should probe on this," he said.

The AAP leader further alleged that there was swindling of money in the Ayodhya project.

"In the Ayodhya project, there was swindling of money, contractors were cheated, and Rs 20 crore of exchequer was lost. This should also be probed. BJP is doing negative politics. The party is welcome to do one more investigation on Sheesh Mahal allegations. We want the doors of the home to be opened and shown to common people. At the same time, Raj Mahal should also be opened, which was built during Covid by PM Modi and invested Rs 3000 crores," she said.

The reports are expected to highlight financial irregularities during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Also Read

Speaking to ANI, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said, "CAG report is a list of the black deeds of AAP. We had promised the people of Delhi during the elections that whoever has committed corruption will have to answer. Today, we hope that after the speech of LG, when the CAG report will be tabled, all their black deeds will come before the people of Delhi."

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also commented on the reports, saying, "Today, the CAG report, which exposed the scams of Arvind Kejriwal's government, will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly. Arvind Kejriwal had kept it hidden for the last 3 years... 14 such reports will be tabled one by one... Arvind Kejriwal had kept the report hidden all this time because he knew his loot, scams, and corruption would be exposed."

Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh added, "... The result of the 'AAP-da' government has been disastrous. All its ministers were jailed. A CAG report of all their ministries will be presented... The CAG report will reveal everything."

The reports are expected to be tabled after the Lieutenant Governor's address in the Assembly.

Later in the day, the Assembly will open the floor for the motion of thanks on the LG's address. On February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.