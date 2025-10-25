Govt working to shield conventional media amid rapid digitisation: Vaishnaw

The government has planned a series of initiatives to shield the conventional media from the disruptions expected due to rapid digitisation in the sector.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said the government plans to remove the regulatory overhang in the radio industry and Television Rating Point (TRP) reforms.

"The government is working to remove regulatory barriers wherever they exist," the minister said in an informal interaction with reporters here.

Vaishnaw said the ministry is exploring ways to improve the television rating system to ensure fair revenue to television channels from government advertisements.

"Television Rating Point (TRP) guidelines are being formulated. The first round of consultation is complete, feedback has been received, and a second consultation paper will be published soon," the minister said.