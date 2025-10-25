Home / Politics / TMC 'helping' Rohingya infiltrators to settle in WB: Suvendu Adhikari

TMC 'helping' Rohingya infiltrators to settle in WB: Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu
LoP in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday accused the Trinamool Congress of "helping" Rohingya infiltrators to settle in the state by providing them fake documents.

Speaking at the 'Bijoy Sankalp' rally at Gangarampur in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Adhikari said that if the TMC government is not dislodged in the next assembly elections, then the day is not far when the demography of the state will change.

He claimed that the BJP was not against Indian Muslims, but "We are against Rohingya infiltrators who will be detected, their names deleted and finally deported once the BJP comes to power."  About the oft-repeated claims by TMC, Congress and Left parties that BJP is anti-Muslim, Adhikari said, "I had never said we don't need Muslim votes... Instead, I had wondered why we are not getting their (Muslim) votes. I think they are being used by TMC for the votebank politics."  "Didn't they get the benefits of Modiji's (PM Narendra Modi) social welfare projects? BJP under Modiji's leadership is committed to uplift every section, every community, including Muslims. BJP is not against Indian Muslims," he clarified.

Claiming the number of Hindus has been on the declining graph in the state during TMC's reign, he said that from 85 per cent the number of Hindus will go down to 65 per cent in the 2027 census.

"Hindus are facing serious crisis in Bangladesh. We apprehend they will face a similar fate here if the change in demography is not stalled," he said.

Turning to the recent rape of a woman medical student at Durgapur and alleged atrocities against female medical staff in several districts and a minor girl in a state-run hospital, Adhikari said, "it is shameful that women are not safe under the rule of a woman chief minister and people from Bengal are hanging their heads in shame."  "From Kamduni, R G Kar to Durgapur, rapists are desperate and emboldened to commit the crime in Bengal," he said.

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar also called for "uprooting the Mamata Banerjee government to save West Bengal from the mess.

Topics :Suvendu AdhikariRohingya refugeesWest Bengal

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

