Mithilanchal's rich heritage struggles amid decay and limited employment

Mithilanchal, culturally Bihar’s most distinctive region, is steeped in the lavish grandeur of yesteryear, now in a state of advanced decay. Its riches are untold. It has its own language, Maithili; its own poetry in the songs of medieval poet Vidyapati and the contemporary revolutionary poetry of Nagarjun, who was born here and lived here for much of his life. Nagarjun’s poem ‘Akaal aur uske baad’ is just eight lines but captures hunger vividly. The Madhubani style of painting is part of ritual and folklore. The region even has its distinct classical music style of Dhrupad, a meditative and spiritual form. But this is largely the result of past investments supported by feudal leaders like the Maharaja of Darbhanga, which have been allowed to wither and die.

A walk to the Darbhanga railway station tells part of the story. Vijay Mahto, 40, has just arrived home from Amritsar, where he works as agricultural labour. ‘I couldn’t keep away – I had to return for Chhath. I can’t stay too long – kharif sowing will begin in a few days and I will have to go back otherwise someone else will take my job. But yaad aati hai … (I miss my family),’ he says, walking rapidly through the crush. The railway station is packed with people returning home from Punjab and Delhi. He is part of the migrant labour force that leaves the region for want of employment every few months.

Darbhanga got an airport about four years ago. In this festival season, a passenger who did not want to be named confessed ruefully that he paid Rs 53,000 for a one-way ticket from Mumbai. The airport hosts three airlines that run flights from Delhi and Mumbai. But to go to Bengaluru or Hyderabad by air is a tall order. There are no direct flights to Jaipur, for instance, or Surat, considered employment hubs by locals. ‘Darbhanga, indeed all of Mithilanchal, is neither here nor there (Na yahan hai, na vahan hai),’ says Rameshwar Jha, a shopkeeper who provides a plethora of services, from processing Aadhaar cards to selling government forms for caste certificates. He says proudly that he has expanded his range: he now has the technical expertise to record music cassettes for prospective candidates in assembly polls. ‘I get by,’ he says modestly when asked about his turnover. This much is true: there is no industry in the region worth the name, and what existed has also died.

The Ashok Paper Mills was started in 1958 by the Darbhanga Raj. In north Bihar, it was one of the earliest private enterprises, set up on land acquired from peasants in the hope it would bring employment. It closed in 1973. Subsequent efforts to revive it, including nationalisation, failed. If restarted, it could provide employment for at least 1,000 people. Several sugar mills are also closed. An air of hopelessness pervades the region. But amid the gloom, locals readily accept that government schemes have helped. Navigating deep potholes in the city roads, Ramesh, who drives a rickety auto rickshaw, says his family has benefited from free food, free power, and expects the women in his household to get the Rs 10,000 grant ‘that many of my neighbours have already got in their account’. The grant was announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last month. His political worldview is: Nitish Kumar is a weather vane, but at least some schemes have reached families like his. His anger is directed at lower bureaucracy and corruption. ‘I submitted my papers for a grant to build a house. The official said he wanted Rs 20,000 to process my papers. I told him I won’t pay. Then I got my nephew to do it online. It will take longer, but at least I won’t have to pay,’ he says.