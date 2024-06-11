Home / Politics / Haryana CM said water being provided to Delhi as per allocated share: L-G

Haryana CM said water being provided to Delhi as per allocated share: L-G

The ruling AAP dispensation has during the past fortnight repeatedly accused the BJP-ruled Haryana of stopping Delhi's share of water

V K Saxena, Vinai Kumar Saxena
The national capital has been experiencing severe water shortage amid the unprecedented summer heat | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 2:57 PM IST
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said he has spoken to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who informed him that water was being provided to the national capital as per its allocated share.

The national capital has been experiencing severe water shortage amid the unprecedented summer heat.

The L-G met Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday and assured them that he would take up the water supply issue with the Haryana government. He advised them not to indulge in a "blame game" and resolve issues amicably.

"Spoke to Hon'ble CM, Haryana, Shri Nayab Saini ji yesterday. He reiterated that water was being provided to Delhi as per allocated share and assured of all possible help, despite the state's own constraints due to the ongoing heat wave," Saxena said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Topics :V K SaxenaDelhi Water crisisHaryanaHaryana GovernmentWater shortage

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

