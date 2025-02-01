Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Punjab CM should resign immediately: Athawale on Ambedkar statue vandalism

Punjab CM should resign immediately: Athawale on Ambedkar statue vandalism

He further said that the incident of the vandalism incident should be dealt with strict legal action according to the provisions of the Constitution

Ramdas Athawale, Ramdas, Athawale
Athawale further stated that any attempt to damage the statue of the revered Constitution-maker, BR Ambedkar was highly condemnable | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 6:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

National President of the Republican Party of India and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Thursday took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government said that the incident where the statue of BR Ambedkar was disrespected reflected a complete failure of Punjab's government.

Athawale had held a press conference in Amritsar and further demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should take moral responsibility and resign immediately.

He further said that the incident of the vandalism incident should be dealt with strict legal action according to the provisions of the Constitution. 

Athawale further mentioned that in Amritsar, on the occasion of Republic Day, the local administration had made a significant mistake by placing stairs near BR Ambedkar's statue for the entire day. Immediate legal action should be taken against the responsible individuals for this negligence.

It is worth noting that on January 29, Athawale visited Heritage Street in Amritsar to pay tribute to BR Ambedkar and gather detailed information regarding the incident of vandalism against his statue.

Athawale had held a meeting with the Police Commissioner of Amritsar, Gurpreet Bhullar, the District Officer of Amritsar, Mahesh Sahni, and the Municipal Commissioner of Amritsar, Gurjot Singh Aulakh, along with other local administrative officials.

Also Read

Over 67% sewer, septic tank workers belong to SC category: Govt tells LS

Raj Thackeray has lost relevance, Mahayuti does not need him: Athawale

Athawale dismisses rift in Mahayuti, backs Sena's Sarvankar for Mahim seat

Athawale's party to contest 8-10 seats in Haryana if no agreement with BJP

Budget 2025 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman set to present her 8th Union Budget today

In this meeting, a thorough discussion was held about the entire incident, and it was decided that strict action would be taken against those responsible for disrespecting Ambedkar's statue.

Athawale further stated that any attempt to damage the statue of the revered Constitution-maker, BR Ambedkar was highly condemnable. He further remarked that this incident reflects the negligence of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab.

This comes in after a youth on Republic Day vandalised the life-size statue of Ambedkar in Amritsar by climbing atop it and striking it with a hammer. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Party spent Rs 1737.68 cr on LS elections 2024: BJP's report to ECI reveals

Wait and watch as RS dy speaker yet unlikely: TMC leader Derek O'Brien

Sonia Gandhi calling President as 'poor thing' demeans high office: BJP

Incumbent upon PM to expose foreign interference: Cong's Karti Chidambaram

Govt doesn't want to discuss 'real issues' in Parliament: Priyanka Gandhi

Topics :Ramdas AthawaleBhagwant MannPunjabB R Ambedkar

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story