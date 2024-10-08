CM Revnath calls Khattar, urges Centre's support on various state projects

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi on Monday and appealed for the central government's support on various state projects. During the meeting, CM Reddy sought to include Hyderabad's Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) under AMRUT 2.0, a mission aimed at transforming urban areas by providing universal coverage of water supply and sewage management. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to a CMO release, the Chief Minister highlighted the lack of proper sewage systems in nearby municipalities adding that Hyderabad city is still operating with an outdated sewerage system, which is inadequate for present needs.

CM Reddy briefed the Union Minister regarding the detailed project report prepared for the CSMP, covering Hyderabad and 27 nearby municipalities in a bid to achieve 100 per cent wastewater treatment to maintain the city's global standards of living. The plan spans 7,444 km with an estimated cost of Rs 17,212.69 crore. The Chief Minister handed over the DPR to Khattar, requesting financial assistance through AMRUT 2.0 or by recognizing it as a special project, the release mentioned.

The Chief Minister also submitted the DPR regarding construction of trunk sewers, large-size box drains, and new sewage treatment plants at Rs 4,000 crores to prevent pollution of the Musi River, which runs 55 kilometres through Hyderabad, with 110 kilometres of sewage draining into the river. CM Reddy sought approval and swift permission to commence the work.

CM Revanth Reddy also sought Centre's assistance regarding the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2.

"DPRs have been completed for several corridors, including Nagole to Shamshabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (36.8 km), Raidurgam to Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), MG Bus Station to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km), Miyapur to Patancheru (13.4 km), and LB Nagar to Hayathnagar (7.1 km), totalling 76.4 kilometers.The estimated cost of the expansion is Rs 24,269 crores," the release mentioned.