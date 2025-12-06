Home / Politics / 'Historic blunders' on J-K, China, Nehru's legacy: BJP hits back at Sonia

'Historic blunders' on J-K, China, Nehru's legacy: BJP hits back at Sonia

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the word destruction that Sonia Gandhi used in her accusation is synonymous with her son Rahul Gandhi

BJP Flag, BJP
BJP Flag, BJP(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
The BJP on Saturday alleged that "historical blunders" like "allowing" Pakistan and China to occupy Indian territory and giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir are Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy, as it hit out at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her accusation that the ruling dispensation's main objective is to vilify him.

Hitting back at the Congress parliamentary party chairperson over her allegations that the ruling BJP's goal is not just to erase the legacy of the country's first prime minister but to "destroy" his social and political foundations, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the word destruction that Sonia Gandhi used in her accusation is synonymous with her son Rahul Gandhi.

If there is any Bhasmasur' in Indian politics today, he is Rahul Gandhi. He destroyed the parties of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra, then Arvind Kejriwal by forging an alliance with his party during the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Bhatia charged.

After destroying Tejashwi Yadav recently in Bihar (polls), he is now heading for Uttar Pradesh to destroy Akhilesh Yadav in the state, he added.

Bhasmasur is a demon in Hindu epics known for a boon he received from Lord Shiva that allowed him to turn anyone into ashes (bhasma) by touching their head. However, this power ultimately led to his destruction.

Sonia Gandhi on Friday alleged that a systematic attempt is being made to denigrate, distort, demean and defame Nehru, which was not acceptable.

Addressing an event to launch the Nehru Centre India at Jawahar Bhawan, she said that the project to vilify Nehru is the main objective of the ruling dispensation.

She said the sole objective of this is to not only diminish Nehru as a personality but also his universally recognised role in India's independence struggle and to demolish his legacy in a crude and self-serving attempt to rewrite history.

Reacting sharply to her charge, Bhatia asked, What is Nehru's legacy?"  "Nehru's legacy includes inclusion of Article 370 in the Constitution, turning down an offer to become UN Security Council member for China and allowing both Pakistan and China to capture Indian territory," the BJP spokesperson alleged, and demanded a response from Sonia Gandhi on these historical blunders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rahul GandhiSonia GandhiBJPJawahar Lal NehruGaurav Bhatia

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

