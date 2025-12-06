'Historic blunders' on J-K, China, Nehru's legacy: BJP hits back at Sonia

The BJP on Saturday alleged that "historical blunders" like "allowing" Pakistan and China to occupy Indian territory and giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir are Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy, as it hit out at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her accusation that the ruling dispensation's main objective is to vilify him.

Hitting back at the Congress parliamentary party chairperson over her allegations that the ruling BJP's goal is not just to erase the legacy of the country's first prime minister but to "destroy" his social and political foundations, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the word destruction that Sonia Gandhi used in her accusation is synonymous with her son Rahul Gandhi.

If there is any Bhasmasur' in Indian politics today, he is Rahul Gandhi. He destroyed the parties of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra, then Arvind Kejriwal by forging an alliance with his party during the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Bhatia charged. After destroying Tejashwi Yadav recently in Bihar (polls), he is now heading for Uttar Pradesh to destroy Akhilesh Yadav in the state, he added. Bhasmasur is a demon in Hindu epics known for a boon he received from Lord Shiva that allowed him to turn anyone into ashes (bhasma) by touching their head. However, this power ultimately led to his destruction.