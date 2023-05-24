Home / Politics / Historical 'Sengol' will be installed in new Parliament building: Amit Shah

He said that the transfer of power is not merely a handshake or signing a document and that it must remain connected with local traditions keeping in mind modern needs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 24 2023
'Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, which was received by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent transfer of power from the British and was kept in a museum in Allahabad will be installed in the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Wednesday.

Shah said the purpose of the installation was clear then and even now.

He said that the transfer of power is not merely a handshake or signing a document and that it must remain connected with local traditions keeping in mind modern needs.

"Sengol represents the same feeling that Jawaharlal Nehru felt on August 14, 1947," he said.

The Home Minister said that new Parliament building is an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's far-sightedness.

He said the Prime Minister will honour 7,000 workers (shram yogis) on the inauguration.

Shah said invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building were sent to all political parties who were free to act according to their wisdom.

Topics :Amit ShahParliamentTamil Nadu

First Published: May 24 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Next Story