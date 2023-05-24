Home / Politics / UT Khader unanimously elected as new Speaker of Karnataka Assembly

UT Khader unanimously elected as new Speaker of Karnataka Assembly

Former Minister and five-time Congress MLA U T Khader on Wednesday was unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
UT Khader unanimously elected as new Speaker of Karnataka Assembly

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Minister and five-time Congress MLA U T Khader on Wednesday was unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Khader (53) will be the first Muslim leader to serve as Speaker of Karnataka Assembly.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Khader's name for the post of Speaker and it was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

As there was no other contender for the post, Protem Speaker R V Deshpande put the proposal made by the Chief Minister to vote, and it was unanimously adopted by the House.

As per convention, the ruling party's nominee is generally elected unanimously as the Speaker.

Khader had served as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly and also as a minister in the past.

Also Read

Cong leader Khader files nomination for Karnataka Assembly Speaker post

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

97% MLAs crorepatis in Karnataka's new Assembly, 55% have criminal records

2-day session of Gujarat Assembly to begin; newly-elected MLAs to take oath

Rouse Avenue Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's fresh passport plea on Friday

Cong's Adhir Ranjan makes controversial remarks on PM over Rs 2,000 notes

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

ED raids Sanjay Singh's aides, AAP leader calls it Modi's 'gundagardi'

RJD joins Oppn parties boycott of new Parliament building inauguration

Topics :Karnataka AssemblyCongress

First Published: May 24 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story