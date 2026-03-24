Nitish Kumar, 75, re-elected JD(U) president unopposed for fourth term

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Tuesday elected JD (U) president unopposed with no other candidate filing nomination for the party's top post.

This is the fourth time Kumar, 75, has become the party chief.

Already helming the party since Lalan Singh resigned from the post ahead of Lok Sabha polls in December 2023, Kumar was recently elected to Rajya Sabha.

Returning officer Aneel Prasad Hegde, a former Rajya Sabha member, announced the name of Kumar, who was not present as he was participating in the ongoing Samriddhi Yatra in Bihar.

"I declare Nitish Kumar as the party's national president since no other nomination has been filed," Hegde announced and handed over the certificate of his election to JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh at the party's central office here.

Asked about Kumar's absence, Jha said he is participating in the ongoing Samriddhi Yatra. "We have come here to receive the election certificate from the returning officer on his behalf," he told reporters. Jha hailed Kumar's leadership, saying the work he has during his term as Bihar chief minister will be remembered as the state's "golden era". "He is our leader and we will keep working under his leadership," he added. In a post on X in Hindi, Jha said Kumar's unopposed election stands as a symbol of the "unwavering trust and affection of the party workers". "His experience, foresight, and dedication to public service establish him as one of the country's foremost leaders," he said, adding, "Under his guidance, the party is working to provide a new direction not only to Bihar but to the entire country with firm resolve, rock-solid unity and principles of inclusive development.

Singh also lauded Kumar's leadership and said he is seen as the architect of "modern Bihar" due to his contributions for the state's progress. "After a long struggle, when Nitish Kumar got the opportunity to serve Bihar in 2005, the entire state was in a bad condition. He accepted that challenge. The position to which Nitish Kumar has elevated Bihar today with his good governance stands as a golden chapter in the state's history," the Union minister told reporters. JD (U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad congratulated Kumar on being elected the party chief for the fourth time and asserted that the JD (U) will become stronger and advance its ideological commitment towards the country and the society with renewed energy under his guidance.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's election to the post of party's national president is not merely an organisational process. Rather, it stands as clear evidence of the unwavering trust reposed in him by the party's workers, leaders, and supporters," Prasad said. "It serves as a natural affirmation of his visionary leadership, robust organizational capabilities, and unwavering dedication to public service," the senior JD (U) leader added. Kumar filed his nomination on Thursday. Jha, who was one of the proposers for Kumar, had submitted his nomination at the party's central office here. Kumar did not come to Delhi to file his nomination.