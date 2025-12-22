Home / Politics / Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir to launch new party in West Bengal today

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir to launch new party in West Bengal today

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir will launch a new political party today, aiming to work for the common man and play a key role in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections

Humayun Kabir
Humayun Kabir (Photo: X/ANI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir on Monday launched a new political party, 'Janata Unnayan Party'. He said that the party will focus on issues faced by ordinary people and deprived sections of the Muslim community.
 
The announcement comes amid controversy over his remarks on the Babri Masjid and sharp criticism of the West Bengal government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
 
Speaking to reporters, Kabir said the party would be formally launched at noon. “I am launching a new party at noon today. This party is being formed to work for the common man,” he said.
 
Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comments on the Babri Masjid issue, Kabir said, “We respect Mohan Bhagwat ji, but his assessment that there might be riots etc here, we will not let any such thing happen..."
 
He went on to allege close ties between the ruling dispensation in West Bengal and the RSS.
 
“The CM has some relations with the RSS... Recently, Mohan Bhagwat ji visited Bengal for 15 days... how has he come here again now? He needs the state government's permission to visit here. After Mamata Banerjee has been helping RSS in the state, the number of their 'shakhas' has risen to 12,000 from 558...” Kabir claimed.
 
He repeated that the RSS has expanded its footprint in the state during Mamata Banerjee’s tenure.
 

Claim of ‘kingmaker’ role in 2026

 
Kabir also reiterated his earlier claim that he would play a decisive role in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. “I will be kingmaker after the elections. No one can form a government without my support,” he said.
 
He predicted that neither the TMC nor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would get a simple majority, claiming no party would cross the 148-seat mark in the 294-member Assembly. According to him, his new party plans to contest 135 seats and win enough to influence government formation.
 
“Whoever goes to take oath as the chief minister will need the support of my party’s MLAs,” he added.
 
The TMC had suspended Kabir for repeatedly violating party discipline and making what it described as provocative statements linked to the Babri Masjid project.
 

Bhagwat calls mosque move a ‘political conspiracy’

 
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday alleged that a “political conspiracy” was underway to reopen the Babri Masjid dispute.
 
Referring to the foundation stone laying ceremony for a mosque in Murshidabad, Bhagwat said the move was being “done for votes” and would not benefit either Hindus or Muslims.
 
Earlier this month, Kabir laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad district. Defending the move, he cited constitutional rights and said he was not acting against the law. “As anyone can make a temple or church, so can I,” he had said earlier.
 
Kabir claimed that ₹300 crore has been allocated for the project, which will include a hospital, a guesthouse and a meeting hall. “It is a promise of the Muslims: The Babri Masjid will be built, it will be built, it will be built," he said.
 
He also said legal challenges would not stop the construction and referred to the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya as a historically disputed site.
 
(With agency inputs)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeTMCWest Bengal

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

