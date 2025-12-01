Home / Politics / I support those who behave well, says CM Fadnavis on Rane vs Rane row

I support those who behave well, says CM Fadnavis on Rane vs Rane row

Fadnavis said the ongoing episode between brothers, Nilesh Rane of the Shiv Sena and BJP Minister Nitesh Rane, is 'not good'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
With tensions simmering between allies BJP and Shiv Sena in Sindhudurg ahead of the local bodies polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he supports everyone who "behaves well".

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said the ongoing episode between brothers, Nilesh Rane of the Shiv Sena and BJP Minister Nitesh Rane, is "not good" and the parties will have to introspect about this after the elections.

The Sindhudurg police on Saturday registered an FIR against Nilesh Rane, an MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, for "trespassing" into a BJP supporter's house. The Shiv Sena leader had 'raided' the BJP supporter's home and claimed to have found bags of cash meant for distribution to voters ahead of civic polls.

His brother and BJP minister Nitesh Rane later rejected the allegations, arguing that many political workers had legitimate business income and keeping cash at home should not be construed otherwise.

He also said that Shiv Sena workers campaigning for a rival Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate in Sindhudurg district raised doubts about Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's past claims that he had rebelled against the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government due to "injustice".

Fadnavis said, "I stand behind everyone who behaves well. If anyone, even from my party, is in the wrong, I won't stand with that person. The situation of Rane versus Rane is not good. Definitely, we all have to introspect about this situation post-elections."  Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut lauded Nilesh Rane for attempting to expose the distribution of money in the Konkan region.

"I congratulate Nilesh Rane for the effort he made to show how money is being distributed in Konkan. We may have our differences. But he tried to expose how the money is being distributed," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"Shinde faction distributes more money. But in this case, in my opinion, it is not proper to register a case against Nilesh Rane," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

