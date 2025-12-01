Congress' Venugopal moves Lok Sabha adjournment motion to debate SIR crisis

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Monday gave the adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding that the Lower House discuss the "grave crisis" created by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, currently underway in several states and union territories across the country.

This exercise has placed unbearable pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), resulting in multiple deaths and panic and confusion among citizens. Such an uncoordinated and insensitive implementation undermines both public trust and the integrity of our democratic processes, the motion notice submitted by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) read.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha.

"I seek to move an Adjournment Motion to raise an issue of grave national concern. Vulnerabilities in our electoral rolls now threaten the very foundation of free and fair elections. At a time when faith in institutions is already strained, irregularities in voter lists raise serious questions about the commitment of authorities to uphold the democratic mandate. The credibility of our electoral system depends on modernising how voter lists are prepared," the notice read. Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Kumar Vasanth on Monday moved an adjournment motion in Parliament, seeking an urgent debate on the SIR exercise. The Congress MPs described the revision exercise as "unplanned and one-sided," raising concerns over the alleged extreme pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), which they say has led to deaths and exhaustion among officials.