CM Siddaramaiah to visit Shivakumar's residence on Dec 2 amid unity push

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit his deputy D K Shivakumar's residence on December 2, in an effort to demonstrate unity and a truce following months of power tussle within the ruling Congress in the state, official sources said on Monday.
This comes days after Shivakumar visited the CM's residence for a similar breakfast meeting.
Following the initial meeting held as per the directive of the Congress high command, both leaders had publicly stated that there won't be any confusion.
On the leadership issue, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar maintained that they would obey the high command.
The development is seen as a move by the high command to pause the leadership tussle between the two, and signals Siddaramaiah's continuation as the CM for time being, especially ahead of the legislature session from December 8.
As told by the CM on Saturday, he is scheduled to visit Shivakumar's residence for breakfast tomorrow, official sources said.
The power tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. The speculation was fuelled by an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
