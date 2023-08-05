Home / Politics / INDIA alliance's next meeting significant after SC verdict on Rahul: Patole

Talking to reporters after constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi held a meeting, Patole said the leaders discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of INDIA allies

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said the upcoming meeting of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai is very significant in view of the Supreme Court staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case.

Talking to reporters here after constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi held a meeting, Patole said the leaders discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of INDIA allies, which will be organised in Mumbai on Aug 31- September 1.

"The (upcoming) Mumbai meeting (of INDIA allies) is very significant because of yesterday's Supreme Court verdict in the defamation case involving Rahul Gandhi.

"The INDIA alliance is against the dictatorial Central government and the first victory was achieved with the SC staying Rahul Gandhi 's conviction in the defamation case," he added.

The apex court on Friday stayed the conviction of Gandhi in the 2019 criminal defamation case, filed by a Gujarat BJP MLA, over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark, paving the way for his return as Lok Sabha member.

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

