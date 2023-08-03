Home / Politics / INDIA bloc's Mumbai meet to discuss electoral issues: AAP's Raghav Chadha

Asked what seat-sharing formula the AAP and the Congress will follow in Delhi now that the two parties have joined hands as part of the INDIA bloc, Chadha said it was too early to talk about that

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP leader Raghav Chadha

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha Thursday said the opposition INDIA alliance will meet in Mumbai to discuss the issues to be raised in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and the talks on ticket distribution and seat-sharing will be held in subsequent meetings.

Asserting that the INDIA alliance is rock-solid like 'Fevicol ka jod', Chadha told PTI in an interview that the opposition bloc is similar to the alliance formed in 1977 after the lifting of the Emergency.

"If you combine the votes of all political parties under the INDIA bloc, it exceeds the votes polled by the BJP in 2019," the AAP leader said.

He also referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah cautioning the opposition "not to indulge in politics of supporting or opposing legislation just to win elections" over the Delhi services bill, saying the BJP was trying to drive a wedge between the INDIA bloc parties.

"He is afraid that it will be a big defeat for the BJP with all the parties coming together. It is the fear of a formidable challenger like INDIA that is driving them to drive a wedge between the Congress, AAP, Trinamool Congress and other stakeholders," Chadha said.

While initiating the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Shah on Thursday cautioned the opposition, which is building a coalition against the BJP-led NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying bills and laws were for the benefit of the people and should be supported or opposed solely for that purpose.

Asked what seat-sharing formula the AAP and the Congress will follow in Delhi now that the two parties have joined hands as part of the INDIA bloc, Chadha said it was too early to talk about that.

"As the INDIA alliance moves forward, there will be detailed discussions on ticket distribution. In the first phase, the name of the alliance was decided. In the second, agitations and issues to be raised in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls will be decided and also how we will take a blueprint of a better India to the people of the country will be worked out.

"In the third or fourth phase, ticket distribution will be decided," the AAP leader said.

Asked about the Mumbai meeting of the alliance, he said no date has been fixed but it will take place after the current Parliament session.

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

