Home / Politics / National Voters' Day: Cong hits out at EC for refusing to meet INDIA bloc

National Voters' Day: Cong hits out at EC for refusing to meet INDIA bloc

In a post on X, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said every year January 25 is celebrated as the National Voters' Day by the Election Commission of India

But sadly, this independent institution has been simply refusing to meet a delegation of leaders belonging to the INDIA bloc who only want to put across their point of view on the greater use of VVPATs when voters cast their vote, he said | (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 10:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Congress on Thursday criticised the Election Commission on the National Voters' Day for refusing to meet INDIA bloc leaders on its demand for greater use of VVPATs in polls, terming it as an "injustice" that strikes at the very foundations of democracy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also said that the National Voters' Day reaffirms the power of the people to determine their own destiny by exercising the freedom to elect their own representatives.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a post on X, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said every year January 25 is celebrated as the National Voters' Day by the Election Commission of India.

But sadly, this independent institution has been simply refusing to meet a delegation of leaders belonging to the INDIA bloc who only want to put across their point of view on the greater use of VVPATs when voters cast their vote, he said.

"VVPAT is nothing but Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail. This persistent refusal of the ECI is an ANYAY that strikes at the very foundations of our democracy, the right of the voter to verify that their vote has been recorded accurately," Ramesh said.

Kharge also said, "We are proud that the election process of Universal Adult Suffrage, has deepened to the grassroots, Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies, as our towering founders had imagined."

"India's tryst with Democracy is a story which needs to be told time and again, but any complacency enables authoritarian tendencies to gain ground," he said.

"Today, we are at a juncture where safeguarding the independence of our institutions is paramount, so that Democracy is protected and the Constitution is upheld," Kharge said.

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

INDIA bloc hits the streets nationwide against MPs' suspension. Details

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

Congress seeking mandate on works done by its govt in Rajasthan: Ramesh

Five-time MLA, former BJD minister Balabhadra Majhi joins Congress

PM Modi failed to provide 20 mn jobs per year: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

150,000 youth rendered unemployed: Rahul slams govt over Agnipath scheme

Called again on Feb 1: NCP's Rohit Pawar after spending 11 hrs at ED office

AAP rejects BJP's claims on notices issued to Sisodia in classroom 'scam'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CongressJairam RameshElection Commission

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story