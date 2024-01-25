Home / Politics / Keep filing FIRs, we will continue Nyay Yatra: Cong responds to Assam CM

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi address a press conference at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday said that the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma can keep registering FIRs against Rahul Gandhi but the grand old party will continue with its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, with an aim to unite the country.

The Congress MP from Assam's Kaliabor said that Chief Minister Sarma is the "most corrupt" CM and that this is expected from him.

"They (the Assam government) keep filing FIRs, we will continue on our Yatra. Bharatiya Janata Party should keep dividing the country on the basis of religion and language, (but) we will continue to unite the country through Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," Gogoi said.

Guwahati Police registered an FIR on Tuesday against Rahul Gandhi, while he was on the Assam leg of his Nyay Yatra, and other party workers for "wanton acts of violence".

Assam Chief Minister Sarma said that an FIR has been registered against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, National Students' Union of India All India Congress Committee Incharge Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

"If you don't expect this from the most corrupt Chief Minister of the country, then what will you do?" Gogoi added.

Moreover, the Sarma government on Wednesday said that they would arrest Rahul Gandhi after the Lok Sabha elections.

"We will arrest him after the Lok Sabha election. If we arrest him before, it will become politicised. Now the case has been registered, SIT will investigate, and we have evidence. A big incident could have happened in Guwahati after he instigated to break barricades. We don't want to do politics before the Lok Sabha election because we are going to win this election," Sarma said.

Responding to this, Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said, "If he has the courage to arrest, do it now. Why after the Lok Sabha elections? He is using the state police for his political gains."

Meanwhile, surrounded by supporters who had come to welcome him, Rahul Gandhi sidestepped the question on Himanta Biswa Sarma and FIRs against him.

As per the daily itinerary, shared by Congress, Nyay Yatra resumed this morning from Golakganj Chariali here. It is scheduled to enter West Bengal today.

The Yatra, flagged off from Manipur's Imphal on January 14, will conclude in Mumbai on March 20.

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

