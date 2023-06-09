Home / Politics / India on brink of milk crisis, govt pitting one against other: Congress

The Congress claimed on Friday that India is on the brink of a milk crisis and accused the Narendra Modi government of pitting one cooperative against the other for electoral benefits

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
The Congress claimed on Friday that India is on the brink of a milk crisis and accused the Narendra Modi government of pitting one cooperative against the other for electoral benefits.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a media report on Twitter that claimed that 50 years since the "White Revolution", the world's largest milk-producing nation is falling short of demand and being forced to import.

"India is on the brink of a milk crisis which is resulting in high levels of inflation and causing further pain to dairy farmers, who are already struggling with rising prices of fodder. As a result of this crisis which has lingered since the COVID pandemic, the largest milk producer in world is now forced to import milk and milk products from other countries," Ramesh wrote on Twitter.

"What is the Modi government doing in the midst of this crisis? Pitting one cooperative against the other in an attempt to benefit their electoral outcomes," the former Union minister alleged.

CongressBJPModi govtmilk

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

