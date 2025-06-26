Inexplicable, inexcusable: Congress slams 'delay' in Ahmedabad crash probe

The Congress on Thursday attacked the government over the lead investigator reportedly not being appointed till now for the probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash, saying the delay is "inexplicable and inexcusable".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed that almost a fortnight after the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is yet to appoint a lead investigator to probe the accident.

"A fortnight after the catastrophic air crash in Ahmedabad it is being reported that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has yet to appoint a lead investigator for the probe," Ramesh said in a post in X.