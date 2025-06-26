Home / Politics / Inexplicable, inexcusable: Congress slams 'delay' in Ahmedabad crash probe

Inexplicable, inexcusable: Congress slams 'delay' in Ahmedabad crash probe

Jairam Ramesh cited a report saying that nearly two weeks after the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has yet to appoint a lead investigator

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Thursday attacked the government over the lead investigator reportedly not being appointed till now for the probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash, saying the delay is "inexplicable and inexcusable".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed that almost a fortnight after the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is yet to appoint a lead investigator to probe the accident. 

ALSO READ: Black box of crashed AI plane is in India, being examined by AAIB: Minister

"A fortnight after the catastrophic air crash in Ahmedabad it is being reported that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has yet to appoint a lead investigator for the probe," Ramesh said in a post in X.

"This delay is inexplicable and inexcusable," he added.

There was no immediate response from the AAIB in the matter.

The London-bound plane with 242 persons on board crashed into a medical hostel complex in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 270 persons, including 241 on board. One passenger survived the crash.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Datanomics: South fears delimitation punishment for population control

EC to review voters' lists in six states to weed out illegal immigrants

'Wings are yours': Tharoor posts cryptic message after Kharge's Modi snub

Kharge slams Centre's Emergency commemoration as political diversion

'Modi first, country later': Kharge takes dig at Tharoor over PM remarks

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashCongressAir Indiaplane crash

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story