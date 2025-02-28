Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TN governor highlights demand for NEP amid three-language policy row

The Governor said that he had interacted with a large number of leaders from a cross section of South Tamil Nadu and received a positive response on the centre's new education policy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi being welcomed by Chief Minister MK Stalin during the Republic Day celebration at Marina Beach, in Chennai, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Amid the DMK's government's strong opposition to the Three-language policy, Governor RN Ravi said that there's a strong demand for implementation of New Education Policy 2020 because the youth feel "hugely deprived" of opportunities.

"There is huge demand for implementation of the NEP 2020. The youth of this region feel hugely deprived of opportunities compared to those from neighboring states due to the rigid two language policy of the State Government," the Governor said in a statement posted on X by the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan.

He further stated that the 'stringent' two-language policy is "unfair" and that the youth "must have a choice to study language."

"Unfortunately in the name of opposition to Hindi they are not allowed to study even any other South Indian languages. This is indeed unfair. Our youth must have a choice to study language," he said

The Governor said that he had interacted with a large number of leaders from a cross section of South Tamil Nadu and received a positive response on the centre's new education policy.

"Number of leaders from cross sections of South Tamil Nadu including education, business, health, hospitality, youth startups, women entrepreneurs, MSME sectors. Also students from several institutions. It was encouraging to see their positive energy and enterprise transforming lives for the better despite numerous difficulties and systemic obstacles. This region is rich in human and natural resources and yet it feels like a neglected backyard," Governor Ravi said.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urged the people to "rise" to defend the state in a fight against the delimitation of constituencies and the three-language policy.

Sharing a video message, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the state is confronting two critical challenges: language and the fight against delimitation.

"Today, Tamil Nadu is confronting two critical challenges - the battle for language, which is our lifeline, and the fight against delimitation, which is our right. I earnestly urge you to convey the true essence of our battle to the people. Constituency delimitation directly impacts our state's self-respect, social justice, and welfare schemes for the people. You should take this message to people. Every individual must rise to defend our state," Stain said in a video message on X.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Student Organisations - Tamil Nadu (FSO -TN) and DMK launched a protest against the arrival of Union MoS Education Sukanta Majumdar. The Union Minister is in Chennai to attend an event at IIT Madras. They showed black flags against the Minister.

The Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the "three-language formula" and alleging that the Centre wants to 'impose' Hindi.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

