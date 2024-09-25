Insidious ways to destabilise govt: Sibal slams BJP amid Siddaramaiah row

A day after the Karnataka High Court upheld the governor's approval for an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday slammed the BJP and accused it of adopting "insidious ways" to destabilise and topple elected governments.

In a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for a probe against him in the MUDA land allotment case, saying the gubernatorial order nowhere "suffers from want of application of mind".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Karnataka chief minister had challenged the legality of Gehlot's sanction for the investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality.