Home / Politics / It will help if Assam CM 'did not poke his nose into Manipur': Chidambaram

It will help if Assam CM 'did not poke his nose into Manipur': Chidambaram

The former home minister also asserted that it would help if Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned as the CM and President's Rule was imposed in the northeastern state for a few months

Press Trust of India New Delhi
In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "CM, Assam has promised that peace will return to Manipur in a week. It will help if CM, Assam did not poke his nose into Manipur's conflict and stayed away."

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday took a swipe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks that the situation in Manipur will improve within 7 to 10 days, saying it would help if the BJP leader does not "poke his nose" into Manipur's conflict and stayed away.

The former home minister also asserted that it would help if Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned as the CM and President's Rule was imposed in the northeastern state for a few months.

Sarma on Saturday said the situation in neighbouring Manipur will improve within 7-10 days, with the state and central governments working "silently" to restore peace.

He had hit out at the Congress and alleged that the opposition party is showing its concern when "relative peace has come in the northeastern state".

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since clashes first started on May 3.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "CM, Assam has promised that peace will return to Manipur in a week. It will help if CM, Assam did not poke his nose into Manipur's conflict and stayed away."

"It will also help if Mr Biren Singh resigned as CM and President's Rule was imposed for a few months," Chidambaram said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Dibrugarh on Saturday, Sarma, the convenor of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said, "The situation in Manipur is improving day by day. I am of the view that in the next one week to 10 days, there will be more improvement."

Sarma claimed there has been "a lot of improvement" in Manipur in the last month.

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Be ready to tackle floods: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tells officials

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Mega Bihu programme at Tezpur

'Minority communities benefitted most from welfare schemes under Modi govt'

Rajasthan polls: AIMIM chief Owaisi to hold public meeting in Jaipur today

Rahul Gandhi to sound poll bugle in Telangana for upcoming elections today

Shah to visit UP today, to attend event marking Sonelal Patel's anniversary

UCC to divert people's attention from important issues, says Pramod Tiwari

Topics :P ChidambaramN Biren SinghManipurHimanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story