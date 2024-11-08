J&K MLAs clash for the third day over resolution to restore Article 370

For the third straight day, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaos over a resolution demanding the immediate restoration of the region’s special status. The session was marked by shouting matches, physical altercations, and BJP walkout after several of its members jumped into the well of the House and were eventually escorted out by marshals.

The chaos began on Wednesday when the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) introduced a new resolution advocating for the reinstatement of the special status. The BJP, opposing the move, called it ‘illegal’ and demanded its withdrawal. However, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejected the request, asserting that only the House, not the Speaker, had the authority to revoke a passed resolution.

As BJP Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma spoke, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader Sheikh Khursheed entered the Assembly well holding a banner calling for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. BJP members immediately intervened, tearing the banner and causing a brief scuffle, with People’s Conference MLA Sajad Lone voicing support for Khursheed. This led to a 15-minute adjournment of the House.

Upon reconvening, BJP members continued their protest despite the Speaker’s repeated calls for order. “Do not force me to take actions I do not wish to take,” he said, as BJP members chanted slogans honouring Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, while NC members countered with chants celebrating the historic sacrifices made for Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy.

Tensions rose further when the Speaker ordered the removal of protesting BJP members, resulting in a physical altercation with the Assembly marshals. Three BJP MLAs were escorted out, while treasury bench members applauded the action.

Minister Satish Sharma sharply criticised the BJP, accusing them of divisive tactics. He claimed the BJP MLAs had “disrespected the Constitution” by allegedly standing on the document during their protest and called for disciplinary action.

In response, PDP, People’s Conference, and AIP MLAs submitted a new resolution denouncing the 2019 abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. The resolution, led by PDP MLAs Waheed Para and Fayaz Mir, and People’s Conference MLA Sajad Lone, described the abrogation as ‘unconstitutional’ and a violation of the foundational guarantees offered to Jammu and Kashmir. Lone also accused the NC of playing a ‘fixed match’ with the BJP, arguing that the NC’s initial resolution failed to adequately condemn the abrogation.

BJP MLA RS Pathania, however, criticised the regional parties for attempting to “compromise the integrity” of the Assembly, insisting that the abrogation of Article 370 was a settled matter.

