Home / Politics / JMM's official X handle hacked by anti-social elements: Jharkhand CM Soren

JMM's official X handle hacked by anti-social elements: Jharkhand CM Soren

Take congnisance, investigate the matter and take immediate action, the CM said, directing the Jharkhand Police to initiate measures

Hemant Soren, Hemant
Soren is currently in Delhi in connection with his father and JMM founder Shibu Soren's treatment. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's official X handle has been hacked by anti-social elements, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Sunday.

Soren is currently in Delhi in connection with his father and JMM founder Shibu Soren's treatment.

"JMM's official X handle @JMM Jharkhand has been hacked by anti-social elements," Soren said in a post on the social media platform.

"Take congnisance, investigate the matter and take immediate action," the CM said, directing the Jharkhand Police to initiate measures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

With ambition rising, Congress struggles to hold young leaders close

One nation, one poll: JPC likely to meet July 30; Ex-CJIs may share views

Want to take break from contesting elections says Union minister Jual Oram

Amit Shah accuses LDF, UDF of appeasement and shielding PFI in Kerala

Mann's remark on PM's visits insults constitutional dignity: Haryana CM

Topics :Hemant SorenJharkhandJMM

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story