Want to take break from contesting elections says Union minister Jual Oram

Odisha's veteran tribal leader and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Saturday said that he wants to take a break from contesting elections to pave the way for the young generation.
Oram, who is a member of the Narendra Modi council of ministers, made this announcement while attending a 'Nijukti Mela' (job fair) function at Sambalpur.
The minister said that he would not run for either MP or MLA positions in the future.
"I had already made it clear during the last elections that I would not contest for Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha seats again. The time has come to vacate the berth for the younger generation. I have already contested for direct elections 10 times," Oram told reporters after the meeting.
A six-time MP and two-time MLA, Oram, however, said that he would serve the party and may not hesitate to become a Rajya Sabha MP or the governor of any state, but is not interested in direct elections.
"I will do BJP work and will carry out whatever responsibility the party assigns to me," he said.
Asked whether he would contest if the party asks for it, Oram said, "I have no option. I have to follow the party's direction.
Oram has served in the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.
He was the first minister of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) created by Vajpayee.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app