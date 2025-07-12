Want to take break from contesting elections says Union minister Jual Oram

Odisha's veteran tribal leader and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Saturday said that he wants to take a break from contesting elections to pave the way for the young generation.

Oram, who is a member of the Narendra Modi council of ministers, made this announcement while attending a 'Nijukti Mela' (job fair) function at Sambalpur.

The minister said that he would not run for either MP or MLA positions in the future.

"I had already made it clear during the last elections that I would not contest for Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha seats again. The time has come to vacate the berth for the younger generation. I have already contested for direct elections 10 times," Oram told reporters after the meeting.