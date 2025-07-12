Home / Politics / Want to take break from contesting elections says Union minister Jual Oram

Want to take break from contesting elections says Union minister Jual Oram

Oram, who is a member of the Narendra Modi council of ministers, made this announcement while attending a 'Nijukti Mela' (job fair) function at Sambalpur

Jual Oram, Jual, Oram
He was the first minister of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) created by Vajpayee. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Odisha's veteran tribal leader and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Saturday said that he wants to take a break from contesting elections to pave the way for the young generation.

Oram, who is a member of the Narendra Modi council of ministers, made this announcement while attending a 'Nijukti Mela' (job fair) function at Sambalpur.

The minister said that he would not run for either MP or MLA positions in the future.

"I had already made it clear during the last elections that I would not contest for Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha seats again. The time has come to vacate the berth for the younger generation. I have already contested for direct elections 10 times," Oram told reporters after the meeting.

A six-time MP and two-time MLA, Oram, however, said that he would serve the party and may not hesitate to become a Rajya Sabha MP or the governor of any state, but is not interested in direct elections.

"I will do BJP work and will carry out whatever responsibility the party assigns to me," he said.

Asked whether he would contest if the party asks for it, Oram said, "I have no option. I have to follow the party's direction.

Oram has served in the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.

He was the first minister of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) created by Vajpayee.

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

