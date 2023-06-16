Home / Politics / JP Nadda hauls up BJP MPs for not taking interest in party programmes

JP Nadda hauls up BJP MPs for not taking interest in party programmes

BJP national president J. P. Nadda has hauled up party MPs for not showing interest in party programmes

IANS New Delhi
JP Nadda hauls up BJP MPs for not taking interest in party programmes

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 2:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP national president J. P. Nadda has hauled up party MPs for not showing interest in party programmes.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party has been been running a special campaign Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan from May 30-June 30 under which its MPs will reach out to public, tell them about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, take their feedback and pass it on to the party high command.

Nadda had asked them in a virtual meeting last month about the same, but it's is being said neither Nadda's instructions are being followed, nor the campaign is being taken seriously.

Disappointed with the behaviour of the party MPs, Nadda on Thursday evening held meeting with the party MPs virtually and hauled up the non-performing lawmakers.

Nadda said the MPs should attend party programmes, follow it up and give a detail of their reports or be ready for a change in the 2024 general elections.

According to sources, during a virtual meeting with the MPs to review their participation in thecampaign, it came to the fore that many MPs are not attending party programmes and not giving information to the party about work being done by them.

Nadda said the BJP has information about the work being done by party MPs so the non-performing ones should change their attitude and actively participate in the party programmes.

He asked the party MPs to utilise the remaining period effectively or face action.

In the Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during BJP Parliamentary Board meeting had asked the MPs to be active in their areas with campaigns and non-political works, spread awareness on the Union government schemes among people, failing which they will have to face action in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

--IANS

stp/svn/

Also Read

Terrorism which is without ammunition: Nadda on 'The Kerala Story'

BJP committed to progress, development of nation: Party chief Nadda

BJP national executive meet in Delhi on Jan 16-17, Nadda's extension likely

PM Modi has changed political culture of the country: BJP's J P Nadda

Chhattisgarh: Notices issued to 8 BJP functionaries for 'hateful' posts

'Pettiness and Vengeance': Cong slams govt over renaming of Nehru Museum

Focus on work, do not let media set agenda: Fadnavis at legislators' meet

Why not pass benefits to people despite negative WPI: Cong to Centre

Congress derides PM's silence on Manipur unrest after house of MoS torched

Trump's prosecution threat follows years of attacking democratic traditions

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaBJPPolitics

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story