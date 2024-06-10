At nine, UP has the most ministers in Modi govt. Check state-wise full list

Some surprise additions to the Cabinet ministers’ list included BJP President JP Nadda , Manohar Lal Khattar, and Chirag Paswan. As the Bharatiya Janata Party did not secure a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, several additional National Democratic Alliance members have joined the list this time.

A total of 16 of the 17 ministers who lost the polls were not included in the council of ministers with Ravneet Singh Bittu as an exception. The former Congress MP from Ludhiana had joined the saffron party ahead of the polls. He is the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh.

Notably, Anurag Thakur, Narayan Rane, and Parshottam Rupala were the three former Union ministers, who won the elections but did not secure a berth among the council of ministers this time.

The most number of ministers inducted into the Modi government’s third term were from Uttar Pradesh at nine. This was followed by Bihar at 8 berths. Assembly poll bound Maharashtra has six ministerial berths including two cabinet berths. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have five members each in the council of ministers.



