Home / Politics / No census in 2021, at least 140 mn deprived of NFSA benefits: Congress

No census in 2021, at least 140 mn deprived of NFSA benefits: Congress

The decennial Census has since 1951 provided data on the population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Jairam Ramesh noted

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
"The 'one-third' prime minister has to tell the country soon when the updated census will be conducted," the Congress general secretary said | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 10:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to tell the country soon when the updated census will be conducted and demanded that it must also provide data on the population of communities categorised as OBCs to give "true meaning" to social justice enshrined in the Constitution.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said a comprehensive census essential for socioeconomic development is carried out by the Union government every 10 years. The last census was to be completed in 2021.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"But Mr Modi didn't get it done. One immediate consequence of not having census 2021 conducted is that at least 140 million Indians are being deprived of benefits under the National Food Security Act, 2013, repackaged as PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana," he said.

"The 'one-third' prime minister has to tell the country soon when the updated census will be conducted," the Congress general secretary said.

The decennial Census has since 1951 provided data on the population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he noted.

The updated census must provide data on the population of communities categorised as Other Backward Classes (OBCs) as well, Ramesh said.

"This will give true meaning to social justice enshrined in our republic's Constitution that has just been saved by the people from an assault on it by Mr Modi, his cheerleaders, and drumbeaters," he added.

The Congress in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto had promised to carry out a nationwide caste survey.

Also Read

'INDIA' intact, will cross 272, PM's corruption pitch hollow: Jairam Ramesh

ONDC onboards 11 fair price shops in Himachal Pradesh in pilot initiative

Committed to nationwide caste census, BJP should clear stand, says Congress

Caste census against 'Indira-Rajiv legacy': Congress leader Anand Sharma

India plans economic data improvements, long-delayed population census

AAP accuses Haryana's govt of negative politics, stopping its water supply

Gujarat's representation in new Modi govt drops to 6 from 7 earlier

PM raising Katchatheevu issue during LS polls highly irresponsible: Cong

Modi govt's third term: JP Nadda, Chirag Paswan join cabinet. Full list

Modi 3.0 signals political, economic stability amid uncertainty: USIBC

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiJairam RameshModi govtCongresscensus

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story