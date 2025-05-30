K Kavitha alleges BRS-BJP deal, hints at KTR betrayal during jail time

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha has intensified her criticism of her party’s internal dynamics, hinting at a conspiracy to sideline her and even merge the BRS with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a series of remarks to journalists, she indirectly accused her brother, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, of betrayal and questioned the leadership’s inaction on key issues, including the Justice PC Ghose Commission’s notice to party chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

‘Conspiracy to sideline me’

ALSO READ: "T'gana turned into Congress ATM," says BRS leader Rama Rao Days after calling her father KCR “a god surrounded by devils”, Kavitha on Thursday alleged that attempts to merge the BRS with the BJP were discussed when she was in jail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case last year — a move she said she opposed even at the cost of her own freedom. “When I was in prison, some within the party tried to merge it with the BJP. I firmly opposed it,” she said.

Without naming her brother KT Rama Rao, Kavitha pointed at the party’s silence on several issues. “Why is the BRS silent even after bulldozers were sent to our leaders’ homes by the Congress government? Posting tweets won’t strengthen the party. We need to agitate to survive,” she said, adding that her charitable society Telangana Jagruthi had announced a protest on June 3 — two days before KCR is supposed to appear before the commission investigating alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Letter leak sparks row

A leaked letter Kavitha had written to KCR, in which she criticised the party’s perceived soft stance on the BJP during the BRS silver jubilee celebrations in Warangal, triggered further controversy. “What mistake have I made? I want to know who leaked that letter. My team did not leak it,” she said. “I’ve written hundreds of letters to KCR before. This is the first time he didn’t respond — maybe that was my mistake.”

ALSO READ: Surjewala calls Tharoor 'part of Congress family' to pacify party leaders Kavitha insisted that she remains loyal to KCR, but made it clear she would not work under any other leader. “I will only work under KCR’s leadership,” she declared. She also hinted at a possible major announcement before Telangana Formation Day on June 2, though she did not elaborate.

‘Paid artists’ and internal discord

The MLC took aim at what she called “paid social media workers” influencing the party’s direction and questioned why posters at the Warangal celebrations only featured KCR and KTR. “She saw this as a sign she was being sidelined and KTR was being projected as the next in line,” a source said, as quoted by NDTV.

She also criticised the party’s allocation of Rajya Sabha seats and other posts to corporates, asking: “Where are those beneficiaries now? Are they aligned with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy?”

Kavitha stressed she is not after power or positions. “I never worked for posts,” she said. “Like KCR, I am here to stay.” Asked about the possibility of forming a new party, she said, “Why should I deny it? No one knows what the future holds.”

Congress reacts to Kavitha’s remarks

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy responded to Kavitha’s remarks, saying she should seek an investigation into the 10-year BRS rule instead of complaining. “Kavitha should reveal who the devils are and provide evidence of corruption,” he said.

Meanwhile, Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah said her comments proved the existence of a secret BRS-BJP deal.

(With agency inputs)