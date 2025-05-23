Friday, May 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / "T'gana turned into Congress ATM," says BRS leader Rama Rao

"T'gana turned into Congress ATM," says BRS leader Rama Rao

Rama Rao, also known as KTR, claimed that central agencies have now confirmed what BRS has been alleging for months that Telangana's governance is riddled with "corruption and commission deals".

Rama Rao

Chennai: BRS working president Rama Rao addresses the media after the first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting of states over the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary seats by the Centre, in Chennai, Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of turning Telangana into an "ATM of the Congress party", after Reddy's name was mentioned in a chargesheet filed by the ED in a money laundering case.

Rama Rao, also known as KTR, claimed that central agencies have now confirmed what BRS has been alleging for months that Telangana's governance is riddled with "corruption and commission deals".

The ED has officially exposed Telangana's bagman. Revanth Reddy has been caught influencing donors with political promises. He built a corrupt empire even before taking office. Since becoming the CM, he has expanded it into a multi-thousand crore scam.

 

Those named in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet for seeking donations for Young Indian Private Ltd, include Telangana CM and former PCC president Revanth Reddy, late Ahmed Patel and Pawan Bansal.

However, none of them have been named as accused in the chargesheet.

KTR also slammed the BJP-led union government over its silence on the matter.

Will the Centre act now that Revanth's name is in the chargesheet, or will they continue to protect him like in previous scams? The Amrit scam, RR Tax scam, Civil Supplies scam are they all going to be brushed under the carpet? the BRS leader asked.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Derek O Brien,Brien

TMC delegation visits Rajouri, slams Centre for 'neglecting' border areas

Sanjay Raut

ED is weapon of BJP, Modi and Amit Shah: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

MNS: Seek concrete proposal from Sena (UBT) on alliance after past betrayal

Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP

Kharge-Rahul turned Congress into laughing stock: UP Deputy CM Maurya

Prahlad Joshi

ED to act on info, none will be spared in Parameshwara case: Pralhad Joshi

Topics : Telangana K T Rama Rao Congress Revanth Reddy corruption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon