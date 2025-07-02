Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says he will be in office for 5 years

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asserted that he will be in office for a full five-year term.

"Yes, I will be. Why do you have the doubt?" the veteran leader said in response to a question by reporters whether he will be the CM for five years.

There has been speculation within political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the Chief Minister change later this year, citing power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

ALSO READ: Surjewala rules out leadership reshuffle amid Karnataka Congress buzz

However, Shivakumar on Tuesday said there is no discussion on leadership change and stressed on strengthening the hands of CM Siddaramaiah and the party's government in the state.

On claims by the BJP and JD(S) leaders that the CM will be replaced, he shot back, "Are they our high command?" "R Ashoka (Leader of Opposition in the Assembly) is a BJP man. B Y Vijayendra (state BJP President) is a BJP man. Chalavadi Narayanaswamy (Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council) is a BJP man. Will you write if they say such things? Should you verify or not?" he asked. ALSO READ: Karnataka pushes jail terms for spreading 'fake news', sparks worries Earlier, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar asserted that there is no disgruntlement within the ruling Congress and when Siddaramaiah is there as the CM, there is no need for any discord on the leadership issue.