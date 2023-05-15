Home / Politics / Karnataka election results herald positive future for India: Kerala CM

Karnataka election results herald positive future for India: Kerala CM

Reacting to the Karnataka election results, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the results herald a positive future for the country

ANI General News
Karnataka election results herald positive future for India: Kerala CM

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 11:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reacting to the Karnataka election results, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the results herald a positive future for the country and the people gave a befitting reply to the BJP.

"Now there is no BJP rule in any state in south India. The people of Karnataka gave a befitting reply to the BJP," the Chief Minister said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in Karnataka for 10 days and conducted half a dozen road shows. This shows how desperate was BJP for winning the election. People also took the election seriously. This is the verdict that people gave after being fed up with the BJP's rule," Pinarayi Vijayan added.

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 135 seats pushing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled. BJP managed to win 66 seats. Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats.

"Congress should learn from its past. BJP will not remain content in being in opposition. The BJP had tried to come to power despite losing the election. In the past, Congress MLAs have supported their attempt. Congress leadership should be careful not to repeat this," The CM said.

He claimed that there is a strong feeling prevailing in the country that BJP should not come to power again. Mentioning that Congress is not what it used to be in the past when it ruled the country with an absolute majority in the Parliament, He said: "Congress ruled the country alone for a long time. The current political situation is not like that. The aim should be to remove the BJP from power. Congress should also play a part in it."

"In all the neighbouring states of Kerala, parties different from the Congress are in power. Congress should accept that reality," he added.

He said that if the BJP comes to power again at the centre, it will be a complete disaster for the country"

"In view of that, anti-BJP votes should be consolidated from each state. In this. context, currently good efforts are being undertaken in the country. The election result in Karnataka is a boost to all such attempts," Vijayan said.

Also Read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI

The Kerala Story: All you need to know about the raging controversy

Doctor stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam district allegedly by patient

Intend to limit buffer zones within forests; may launch survey: Kerala govt

Karnataka election results likely to keep Indian markets swinging

BJP marks Modi govt's ninth anniversary; will it remember NDA's 25th?

An outsider inside: Is this beginning of the end or a new start for 'PTR'?

Fighting battles, winning wars: Rajasthan syndrome haunts Karnataka Cong

PM to start foreign tour with G7 meet in Japan, end with US visit in June

Topics :KarnatakaKerala

First Published: May 15 2023 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story