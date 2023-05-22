Karnataka political glass ceiling: Why women have limited representation

This is despite more women turning up to vote over the years. Only around 52.8 per cent of women eligible to vote did so in 1962. This was 12 percentage points lower than the 64.87 per cent for men in that year. The gap between the two has narrowed to less than one percentage point as more people turned up to vote. The polling percentage of women in 2023 was 72.7 per cent, compared to 73.68 per cent for men (see chart 2).

Karnataka has seen a single digit share for women among candidates in every election since the turn of the millennium. The lowest point in recent history was 2008, when women accounted for only 1 per cent of the winners (see chart 1).