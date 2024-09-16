Kejriwal to meet Lt Governor at 4:30 pm on Sep 17; likely to resign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, during which he is likely to tender his resignation.



Saxena has given Kejriwal appointment for a meeting at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, official sources said on Monday.



AAP had earlier said Kejriwal sought time for a meeting with the lieutenant governor on Tuesday and was likely to tender his resignation.



The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

"The chief minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation," the party said earlier.

