Kejriwal to meet Lt Governor at 4:30 pm on Sep 17; likely to resign

The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest"

In the Arvind Kejriwal case, the court has examined “the necessity and proportionality of the arrest in compliance with Section 19(1) of the PMLA”, said a legal expert (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, during which he is likely to tender his resignation.
 
Saxena has given Kejriwal appointment for a meeting at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, official sources said on Monday.
 

AAP had earlier said Kejriwal sought time for a meeting with the lieutenant governor on Tuesday and was likely to tender his resignation.
 
The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".
"The chief minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation," the party said earlier.
 
Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".
 

He had said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.
First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

