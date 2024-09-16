Who will succeed Kejriwal as Delhi CM?; Buzz over early polls. 10 updates

Why did Arvind Kejriwal announce his resignation: Top updates

1) The AAP national convener said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest.” He was referring to being re-elected by the public in the next Delhi Assembly elections.

2) The term of the Delhi Assembly is set to end in the last week of February. Business Standard earlier reported that Kejriwal’s shock resignation came amid his efforts to reclaim his image as an anti-corruption crusader. The move will also give his successor time to roll out welfare schemes.

Manish Sisodia to meet Kejriwal at key meet

3) In view of the situation, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia is set to hold a key meeting today at Kejriwal’s residence to discuss the choice of new CM. This will be their first meeting since the announcement, a party functionary said.

4) Following today’s meeting at the Civil Lines residence of Delhi CM, Kejriwal will also hold a meeting of the AAP MLAs in a couple of days. Earlier, Kejriwal had said that a party leader would take over as CM.

5) Nevertheless, his announcement has created a strong buzz over whether Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal would be among the contenders for the post.

6) Additionally, there are reports that AAP Ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai could also possibly succeed Kejriwal as the new CM of Delhi.

Will there be early Assembly elections in Delhi?

7) Notably, during his announcement on Sunday, Kejriwal pitched for early Assembly elections in Delhi, demanding that it should be held in November alongside Maharashtra. The election body is yet to announce a schedule for Maharashtra.

8) Subsequently, political experts said that the Delhi government may have to write to the Election Commission (EC) providing the reason behind their demand.

9) Legally, the EC has the power to hold the Assembly elections in Delhi alongside Maharashtra but the final decision is up to them, one of the experts told PTI.

10) The experts also said that the election body is unlikely to make changes to their original plan since the electoral rolls in Delhi would be updated in January with Jan 1 as the qualifying date. This is crucial to allow newly registered voters to cast their votes.