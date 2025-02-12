Kejriwal finding ways to become Punjab CM, says BJP's Manjinder Sirsa

BJP's winning candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden seat took a jab at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of creating dissent within the party in a bid to become Punjab's Chief Minister.

Sirsa was replying to the dissent rumours of AAP Punjab MLAs and alleged that Kejriwal's real aim is to target the leadership of Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, particularly over issues related to drugs and corruption and paint Mann's leadership as ineffective.

Sirsa also responded to Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva's remarks on the Sheesh Mahal and said that showcasing the property's extravagance to the public would expose the corruption of the former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to ANI, Manjinder Sirsa said, "There is no dissent in the AAP. That is all being created by Arvind Kejriwal, he is trying to find ways to become Chief Minister of Punjab now. He has lost in Delhi but is calling a meeting of the MLAs in Punjab."

"He is trying to increase the dissent and is trying to show that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has failed in curbing drugs and corruption in Punjab," said Sirsa.

Responding to Virendra Sachdeva's statement to dissolve the Sheesh Mahal property, Sirsa said, "I think it is absolutely right to use the Sheesh Mahal as a model and show the people of Delhi how the previous elected Chief Minister polluted entire capital city and made a Sheesh Mahal for himself."

"People of Delhi should see for themselves how the former Chief Minister used a toilet seat worth Rs 10 lakh, a Rs 25 lakh television set. They should see how Kejriwal used Rs 80 lakh jaccuzi after looting them. This should be put up as a museum to show what a man can do for his hunger for power," said Sirsa.

Also Read

This comes after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Singh attended a meeting called by Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said that the meeting was held to discuss the Delhi elections and prepare strategies.

"Arvind Kejriwal is our national convenor and such meetings are held at regular intervals. The meeting is being held to discuss the Delhi elections and prepare further strategies," Kang told ANI.

AAP suffered a massive setback in the Delhi elections and secured only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls.

In the Delhi elections, BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa won the Rajouri Garden seat, marking his comeback on the seat.

Sirsa defeated AAP candidate Dhanwati Chandela by a vote margin of over 18,000 votes.

He also represented the constituency in the 2017 Delhi by-elections. However, in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, Sirsa lost to AAP Chandela from the seat.

As the BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27-years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the rule of lies has ended in Delhi and this is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Delhi ke Dil mein Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi)."

The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years.