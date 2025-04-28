Home / Politics / Kharge lashes out at PM Modi for skipping all-party meet on Pahalgam attack

Kharge lashes out at PM Modi for skipping all-party meet on Pahalgam attack

Kharge said Congress leaders had decided that it will support the government in its action as the country is supreme

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for skipping the all-party meeting called to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

"It is the misfortune of the country that when the pride of the country was hurt, you (PM Modi) were giving an election speech in Bihar," he said addressing the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally here.

"Leaders of all parties attended the all-party meeting, but it is sad that PM Modi did not come to that meeting. Was Bihar far away? The PM should have come to the all-party meeting and explained the plan. What help does he need from us?" he said. 

Further attacking the Prime Minister, he said, "Modi gave inflation and unemployment. Such people weaken the country. The 56-inch chest has shrinked."  In the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Modi had said that it takes a 56-inch chest to convert Uttar Pradesh into Gujarat in terms of development.

Kharge said Congress leaders had decided that it will support the government in its action as the country is supreme.

"Country is supreme, then come parties, religion. Everyone should be united for country," he said. 

He said the Congress talks about unity but the BJP talks of breaking it.

"In this country, the Constitution is supreme and our democracy runs under the Constitution," he said.

Attacking the government over alleged misuse of investigative agencies and raids on Congress leaders, he said, "Whenever Congress grows, these people try to suppress it. We are not the ones to be suppressed." 

  He alleged that BJP leaders are trying to weaken everyone but they cannot weaken democracy by filing "false" cases against people.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

