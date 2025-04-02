'Muslims welcome it, you must see it': Rijiju on Waqf Bill. Top quotes

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, initiating a discussion on behalf of the government. Defending the proposed amendments, Rijiju took aim at the Opposition for its resistance to the Bill while underscoring the necessity of these changes.

Highlighting the extensive deliberations behind the Bill, Rijiju credited the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for its contributions and assured that the proposed modifications were crucial for fairness and transparency in Waqf management. He also sought to allay concerns about government interference in religious affairs.

Waqf row: Top five quotes from Kiren Rijiju’s speech

>On key amendments and purpose

“We have accepted several recommendations made by the JPC in the Bill and have introduced an important amendment. This will give ‘umeed’ (hope) that a new dawn is about to come. That is why the name of the new act is also UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act).”

>On unprecedented parliamentary discussion:

“I want to say that the discussion that has taken place on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Joint Committee of both Houses has never been done in the parliamentary history of India to date. I thank and congratulate all the members of the Joint Committee.”

>On Parliament and airport lands:

“The UPA government would have given the Parliament and airport lands to the Waqf. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped Parliament takeover by Waqf.”

>On Muslim community’s response:

“The Muslim community is welcoming the Bill with open arms. Some people here are surely opposing the Bill, but I want to invite them to my home so they can witness the Muslim delegations meeting me and welcoming the Bill. It will change the way you think. You aren't aware of the level of acceptance of the Bill among the Muslim community.”

>On misconceptions and religious autonomy:

“The government is not going to interfere in any religious institution. The changes made in the Waqf law by the UPA government gave it overriding effect over other statutes. Hence, the new amendments were required. If today you again try to mislead, spread falsehoods, then you will have to face the truth. Then we will bring another bill, and I will once again unveil the reality... If a Muslim individual creates a Waqf, the first requirement is to ensure the rights of the women in the family... This Bill has nothing to do with religion, but deals only with properties.”

>On religious independence:

“Waqf Bill is not interfering in any religious system, any religious institution, or any religious practice in any way.”

What is Waqf?

Waqf is a type of religious or charitable endowment involving property, predominantly within the Muslim community. These properties, often donated informally, support mosques, graveyards, madrasas, and orphanages.

Key aspects of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The government argues that the Bill aims to improve the governance of waqf properties. A statement from September 2023 said that the amendments seek to “overcome the shortcomings of the previous Act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definition of Waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.”

However, opposition parties and Muslim organisations have criticised the Bill, calling it “unconstitutional” and harmful to community interests.

Controversial provisions of Waqf Act

Several proposed provisions have sparked opposition, particularly from the AIMPLB:

1. Composition of Waqf Councils and Boards – The inclusion of non-Muslims is viewed as interference.

2. Dispute resolution – State officials, rather than tribunals, will determine property ownership.

3. Tribunal Restructuring – Changes in composition and appeals allowed in high courts.

4. Mandatory Registration – All Waqf properties must be listed on a central portal within six months.

5. Removal of ‘Waqf by User’ – The provision for recognising informal waqf properties has been abolished, though not retroactively per JPC recommendations.