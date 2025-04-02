Home / Politics / Waqf bill an 'attack on religious freedom': Andhra Cong chief Sharmila

Press Trust of India Vijayawada
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y S Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday condemned the Waqf Amendment Bill as an "attempt to undermine" the religious freedom granted to Muslims under the Constitution.

She called the bill a "plot" to suppress minorities and a violation of constitutional values.

The APCC president claimed that the bill was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda to allegedly hurt Muslim sentiments, terming it a "black day" for India and a means to incite religious hatred. 

In a post on X, Sharmila said, The bill's provisions allowing government officials to supervise Waqf properties and requiring documents for properties dating back 300 years are deeply concerning, adding that, the stipulation that individuals must follow Islamic practices for five years before receiving Waqf land is unacceptable." 

The bill not only disrespects the religious sentiments of Muslims but also allows the government to control Waqf assets and give them to Modi's allies, she remarked.

Sharmila condemned TDP and Jana Sena's support for the bill, calling it "shameful". She further criticised Chandrababu Naidu's "hypocrisy" and highlighted his contradictory stance on Waqf assets.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

