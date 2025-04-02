Only Left has conviction to counter Hindutva neo-fascism: Prakash Karat

Only the Left has the wherewithal and conviction to fight and counter Hindutva "neo-fascism", and the CPI(M) will work toward building a Left and democratic alternative to the BJP, CPI(M) interim coordinator Prakash Karat said at the 24th party congress that kicked off here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the party congress that will decide the CPI(M)'s line of action in the days to come, Karat said the nature of the government and the ruling party can be gauged by asking three questions -- Who claims to be friend of Donald Trump? Who is a close friend of Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani? Who owes loyalty to the RSS? "The answer to all three questions is the same -- Narendra Modi and the BJP," Karat said.

Claiming that the Modi government represents the "Hindutva-corporate nexus that is closely allied to US imperialism", Karat said that in its third term, the government is displaying "neo-fascist characteristics", which entail the constant targeting of the Muslim minority.

"It is the Left which has the ideological wherewithal and conviction to fight and counter Hindutva neo-fascism. Only the Left can lead the fight against imperialist designs in our country. The CPI(M) will work with all the Left forces to build a Left-wing democratic alternative," Karat said.

The senior Left leader also said that the party congress will address the prime issue of how to increase the independent strength of the CPI(M), as he stressed on strengthening Left unity.

CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, RSP general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya and AIFB general secretary G Devarajan also attended the inaugural session.

The all-India party congress -- the supreme organ of the party -- is usually convened by the central committee of the CPI(M) once every three years.

The outgoing central committee will recommend names for the election of a new central panel. The committee will also elect members for the Politburo, including the general secretary.

The post of CPI(M) general secretary fell vacant after the demise of Sitaram Yechury last year, with Karat taking charge as the interim coordinator of the party.