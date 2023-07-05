Home / Politics / Lalu blames Modi govt for filing 'case after case' against him, family

Lalu blames Modi govt for filing 'case after case' against him, family

Prasad, who has been accused of corruption during his tenure as railway minister, said 'one case after another' was being filed against him and his close family members

Press Trust of India Patna
"Mukadama par mukadama," said Prasad, while addressing party workers after inaugurating a function to mark 27 years of RJD's formation.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two days after the CBI filed a fresh chargesheet against RJD president Lalu Prasad, his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, Prasad on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi government.

Prasad, who has been accused of corruption during his tenure as railway minister, said "one case after another" was being filed against him and his close family members.

"Mukadama par mukadama," said Prasad, while addressing party workers after inaugurating a function to mark 27 years of RJD's formation.

Switching over to his native Bhojpuri for a moment, Prasad said, "What will happen to you (Modi) when your days are over? At least we have earned the goodwill and are still showered with petals and garlands".

The ailing septuagenarian hailed the opposition unity efforts of his rival-turned-ally Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and vowed to "root out" the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Karnataka was a precursor (jhanki)", said Lalu, referring to the BJP's rout in the southern state. In an oblique reference to Maharashtra, he accused the saffron party of "horse trading".

"Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has been a shining example of opposition unity. We must remain steadfast in our fight against communalism and attempts to do away with the reservation system which is a legacy of Ambekar," said Prasad.

The CBI's case pertains to Group-D appointments for 'substitutes' made in Western Central Zone based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of Lalu Prasad's family or associates, according to officials.

Also Read

CBI files chargesheet against Tejashwi, Lalu, Rabri in land-for-job scam

CBI gets Centre's sanction to prosecute Lalu Prasad in land-for-jobs scam

ED questions Lalu Prasad's daughter Chanda Yadav in land-for-jobs case

Land for jobs case: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav being questioned by CBI

Land for job scam: CBI files charge sheet against Tejashwi, Lalu, Rabri

Attempts to create polarisation through UCC: Chhattisgarh Dy CM TS Deo

BJP's anti-Dalit, anti-tribal face exposed with urinating incident: Rahul

Help develop local leaders, don't fight among yourselves: Kharge to cadre

Freedom of press under attack in Kerala, alleges ex-I&B Minister Javadekar

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

Topics :Lalu Prasad YadavModi govtBJP

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story