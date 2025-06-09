Last 11 years a blow to country's democracy, economy, social fabric: Kharge

The Congress on Monday said the Modi government in the last 11 years has dealt a deep blow to the country's democracy, economy and social fabric.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the government has only "smeared the ink of dictatorship" on every page of the Constitution in these 11 years.

"The BJP-RSS has weakened every constitutional institution and attacked their autonomy, " he said.

Whether it is going against public opinion and toppling governments through the back door or forcibly imposing one-party dictatorship, during this period, the rights of the states have been ignored and the federal structure has weakened," Kharge said.

Kharge said efforts are constantly being made to spread an environment of "hatred, threats and fear". "The exploitation of Dalits, tribals, backwards, minority and weaker sections has increased continuously. The conspiracy to deprive them of reservation and equal rights continues. The unending violence in Manipur is the biggest proof of BJP's administrative failure," he posted. The Congress chief claimed that the BJP-RSS has made ita habit to keep the country's GDP growth rate at 5-6 per cent, which used to be 8 per cent on average during the UPA. ALSO READ: India saw rapid growth across diverse sectors in 11 years, says PM Modi "Instead of delivering on the promise of 20 million jobs annually, crores of jobs were snatched away from the youth. Due to inflation, public savings have become the lowest in 50 years and economic inequality has become the highest in 100 years," he said.

Demonetisation, wrong GST, unplanned lock-down and hammering the unorganised sector have ruined the future of crores of people, Kharge claimed. ALSO READ: Amit Shah praises 11 yrs of Modi govt's resolve toward public service He alleged that programmes like Make in India, Startup India, Stand up India, Digital India, Namami Gange, and 100 SMART cities have all failed. "Railways have been ruined. Only the ribbons of the infrastructure painstakingly built by Congress-UPA have been cut. "The Modi government has wasted the last 11 years in smearing the ink of dictatorship on every page of the Constitution," Kharge alleged. The BJP, on its part, has lauded the last 11 years of governance under PM Modi.